Orleans County man's body recovered from pond

An Orleans County man was identified as the person whose body was recovered from a pond in the Town of Murray late Friday night, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The victim was Ryan J. Perkins, 30, of Holley.

At about 8:44 p.m., someone called 911 to report a man and a dog in a pond on Canal Road near Fancher Road in Murray.

Sheriff's deputies, joined by state police, state DEC police officers, Murray firefighters and the Orleans County Emergency Management Office responded and learned that a man had been seen in the water yelling for help.

Multiple fire companies searched the water with boats and lighting equipment. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office's Underwater Response Team was also called in to assist.

A search located Perkins' body at about 11:14 p.m. His remains were transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident is under investigation.

Maki Becker

