Orchard Park woman sent to prison after latest conviction for stealing from employer

A woman previously convicted of stealing from three employers on Monday got one to three years in prison for stealing from a fourth.

Mollie McCann Poblocki pleaded guilty in June to third-degree grand larceny for stealing about $53,000 from Pillar Real Estate Investors of Lancaster.

McCann Poblocki, 50, formerly known as Mollie McCann Healy, admitting stealing the money over a period from August 2019 to April 2021, prosecutors said.

The Orchard Park woman was sentenced to 122 days in jail in 2016 after she admitted she used a credit card of the Hamburg car dealership she worked for to buy shoes and a watch.

In 2004, she was sentenced to three to six years in prison after admitting she wrote checks to herself and made unauthorized credit card purchases while working at a Southtowns medical practice, all to the tune of about $65,000.

Authorities said she committed those thefts while she served weekends in jail for stealing about $16,000 in merchandise from a Hamburg jeweler where she used to work.