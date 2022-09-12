 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orchard Park woman sent to prison after latest conviction for stealing from employer

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A woman previously convicted of stealing from three employers on Monday got one to three years in prison for stealing from a fourth.

Mollie McCann Poblocki pleaded guilty in June to third-degree grand larceny for stealing about $53,000 from Pillar Real Estate Investors of Lancaster.

McCann Poblocki, 50, formerly known as Mollie McCann Healy, admitting stealing the money over a period from August 2019 to April 2021, prosecutors said.

The Orchard Park woman was sentenced to 122 days in jail in 2016 after she admitted she used a credit card of the Hamburg car dealership she worked for to buy shoes and a watch.

Mollie McCann Poblocki Orchard Park (copy)

Mollie McCann Poblocki pleaded guilty in June to third-degree grand larceny.

In 2004, she was sentenced to three to six years in prison after admitting she wrote checks to herself and made unauthorized credit card purchases while working at a Southtowns medical practice, all to the tune of about $65,000.

People are also reading…

Authorities said she committed those thefts while she served weekends in jail for stealing about $16,000 in merchandise from a Hamburg jeweler where she used to work.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Navy admits it has several UFO videos, won't release them due to 'national security'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News