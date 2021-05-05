 Skip to main content
Orchard Park waitress indicted in $50,000 lotto scheme
A former waitress at a Hamburg restaurant accused of stealing Lotto tickets has been indicted on a felony county of third-degree grand larceny, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Danielle K. Bush, 30, of Orchard Park appeared Wednesday morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Prosecutors accuse Bush of stealing lotto tickets while she was employed as a server at an unnamed Hamburg restaurant between June 2, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2020.

She "allegedly took gaming tickets and placed fraudulent bets while processing other bets placed by customers for a number of games of chance, including Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Power Ball," according to the DA's office. The scheme cost an estimated total loss of $50,000.

The owner of the restaurant conducted an internal audit of billing statements from the New York State Lotto which uncovered "abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns," prosecutors said, all of which corresponded with Bush's work schedule.

The case was investigated by retired Sgt. Scott Kashino and Det. Howard Widman of the Hamburg Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Christopher P. Jurusik from the DA’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau.

Bush was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to court on June 7.

If convicted she faces up to seven years in prison.

Maki Becker

