Orchard Park teen is arrested on felony child pornography possession charge

An Orchard Park teenager was arrested Monday on child pornography charges, according to state police.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation stationed at the State Police barracks in the Town of Boston said 19-year-old Lucas Shavensky of Orchard Park was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

An Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation was conducted by the State Police in Orchard Park, assisted by the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, which determined that Shavensky possessed child pornography. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to Hamburg Town Court at a later date.

The aim of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is to identify individuals who are online and attempting to lure children to meet for sex or those who are disseminating child sexual abuse material online.