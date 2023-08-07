A Texas man has been arrested by Orchard Park police, with the assistance of the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas, on an indictment warrant charging him with the first-degree rape of a girl under the age of 13 years old, town police said Monday.

Orchard Park police said 28-year-old James Q. Carollo of Crosby, Texas, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, one count of second-degree strangulation and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The juvenile victim, accompanied by her mother, reported the abuse to Orchard Park police in December 2022. The girl said Carollo, her mother's live-in boyfriend at the time, began sexually abusing her at their residence in Orchard Park in 2019 when she was about 12 years old. She told police that the sexual abuse would happen when her mother would leave the house for extended periods of time during the day, and Carollo threatened that he would hurt the girl's family if she ever told anyone about the abuse.

According to the victim, the abuse ended in 2022 when Carollo left the family and moved back to his former home in Texas, police said in a statement.

Police said Carollo confessed to having had sexual intercourse with the young victim when he was interviewed by Orchard Park Police Det. Darryl Purucker in May. That interview followed an investigation by the Orchard Park Police Department and Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed many of the details reported by the young victim.

Carollo was transported from Houston to Orchard Park on Aug. 1. He remains held without bond in the Erie County Holding Center.