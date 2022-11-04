Orchard Park police arrest man with gun outside house where prior shooting occurred

Orchard Park police on Friday arrested a Cheektowaga man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen semiautomatic handgun outside of a Webster Road house that was the site of a previous shooting.

Officers found 28-year-old Sean Mueller outside the rear of the residence in the 5900 block about 9:30 a.m. In addition to the gun, police said Mueller had handcuffs and improvised fireworks. Police said he was wearing a black ballistic vest that contained body armor plates.

Mueller was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful wearing of body armor while committing a violent felony, police said.

Mueller is being held for arraignment. Police said the handgun was stolen from Eden. Orchard Park police said they were assisted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad. Meanwhile, the Orchard Park Police Department Detective Bureau is continuing its investigation.

Gunfire in Orchard Park leads to SWAT response, arrest in Buffalo The situation began at roughly 1:12 a.m., when police received several 911 calls about shots fired at 5925 Webster Road, police said in a news release.

A week earlier, an Orchard Park man was arrested on a weapons charge in Buffalo on Oct. 27, about four hours after Orchard Park police were called to investigate complaints gunfire outside the same Webster Road address where Mueller was arrested.

Callers told police a man had been firing a handgun at other people and that he was fleeing the area in a vehicle while still in possession of the weapon.

An Orchard Park police officer found the suspect's vehicle unoccupied at Webster and Southwestern Boulevard.

Police set up a perimeter and learned the man had an AR-15 rifle in his possession, the department said.

SWAT units from Orchard Park and Hamburg responded to the scene, along with officers from West Seneca, Hamburg, state troopers and Erie County sheriff's deputies.

Jeremy Page, 45, was charged in that incident with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.