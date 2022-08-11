Orchard Park couple charged with animal neglect

An Orchard Park man and woman were accused of mistreating animals after Orchard Park police and the SPCA on Sunday seized a cow, a horse, a chicken, two sheep and four dogs from a Southwestern Boulevard property.

Orchard Park Police Chief Patrick M. Fitzgerald said police were called to the property for a trespassing complaint. Officers found a vehicle and the trailer, which contained two sheep, a cow and a horse, all in what he described as deplorable condition.

Police said there was no food or water for the animals, who could not lie down in the confined space. The animals appeared emaciated and were living in their own waste inside the enclosed trailer in close to 90-degree weather, Fitzgerald said.

Shawn Hirschbine, 48, and his girlfriend, Deanna Huff, 62, arrived and attempted to take possession of the animals, police said.

Hirschbine was charged under the Agriculture and Markets law with confinement of a companion animal in extreme heat, neglect of animals and failure to provide sustenance for animals, plus trespassing, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Huff was charged with confinement of a companion animal in extreme heat and neglect of animals.

Both were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Orchard Park Town Court on Aug. 25.