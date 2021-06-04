One year later, Martin Gugino looks back and hopes he made a difference

Martin Gugino says he didn't go to Buffalo City Hall one year ago today to cause a scene.

He wasn't there to get arrested, although given his experiences protesting around the country, he thought it might be a possibility.

He said he wasn't planning on getting hurt.

And he certainly had no idea that he would become the unwitting star of a viral video that rocketed around the world drawing millions of views and more attention to the question of what policing is supposed to be.

He went there, Gugino told The Buffalo News in an interview Thursday, to make a point. He believed the 8 p.m. curfew that Mayor Byron W. Brown had put in place after nearly a week of Black Lives Matter protests was unconstitutional.

"The point was suppressing dissent ... a peaceful protest ... and you can't do that. So I went there to talk to the policemen," Gugino said.

It has been a year since a 39-second video shot by WBFO reporter Michael Desmond showing Gugino being pushed to the ground by a police officer made Gugino internet famous. Much has happened to him and to the police officers involved in that time, even as the debate about the issues of racial equity and violence that led to the moment go on.