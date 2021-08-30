One wounded in shooting near Delaware Park basketball courts

One person was wounded in a shooting just after 7 p.m. Monday near the basketball courts in Delaware Park, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge said the male victim’s injuries appear to be serious. The shooting took place on the Parkside Avenue side of the park. No further information was immediately available.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

