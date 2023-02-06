Sarion McGee, 24, a basketball recruit to Canisius College last year, was sentenced Friday to five years of probation for two weapons charges.

The recruit from Milwaukee who appeared before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

At 10 p.m. on June 12, Canisius College public safety officers conducting a routine check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center spotted a magazine from a handgun in plain view on the front passenger seat of his vehicle, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

When officers confronted him, they found two loaded, illegal handguns inside of his fanny pack.

The college announced the day after McGee's arrest that he would not play for Canisius due to the gravity of the weapons charges.

After a Buffalo City Court hearing last year, his lawyer, Michael Seibert, told reporters the guns were legally registered in Wisconsin and were in the basketball player's car, along with many personal belongings, as he was moving from his hometown of Milwaukee to Buffalo.