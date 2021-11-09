 Skip to main content
One person dies in Niagara Falls house fire
One person was found dead following a fire Monday night at a house at 2473 Willow Ave., near Hyde Park, in Niagara Falls, city officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City officials have not released the name of the victim.

