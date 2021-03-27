 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dies in Niagara Falls fire
0 comments
top story

One person dies in Niagara Falls fire

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls firefighters found one person dead inside of a house that caught fire early Saturday morning, Niagara Falls fire officials said.

Fire crews were at the scene of a structure fire on Lockport Street when they were alerted to another fire at a single-family home on Wyoming Avenue at about 5:14 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames with fire shooting through the roof. The crews attempted to gain entry to conduct a search but were forced out by the strong heat and heavy fire.

Once they were able to get inside, they found the body of a victim.

Authorities did not release any identifying information about the person who was found dead.

The fire is under investigation.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News