One person dies in Niagara Falls fire

Niagara Falls firefighters found one person dead inside of a house that caught fire early Saturday morning, Niagara Falls fire officials said.
Fire crews were at the scene of a structure fire on Lockport Street when they were alerted to another fire at a single-family home on Wyoming Avenue at about 5:14 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames with fire shooting through the roof. The crews attempted to gain entry to conduct a search but were forced out by the strong heat and heavy fire.
Once they were able to get inside, they found the body of a victim.
Authorities did not release any identifying information about the person who was found dead.
The fire is under investigation.
Maki Becker