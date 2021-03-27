One person dies in Niagara Falls fire

Niagara Falls firefighters found one person dead inside of a house that caught fire early Saturday morning, Niagara Falls fire officials said.

Fire crews were at the scene of a structure fire on Lockport Street when they were alerted to another fire at a single-family home on Wyoming Avenue at about 5:14 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames with fire shooting through the roof. The crews attempted to gain entry to conduct a search but were forced out by the strong heat and heavy fire.

Once they were able to get inside, they found the body of a victim.

Authorities did not release any identifying information about the person who was found dead.

The fire is under investigation.

Maki Becker

