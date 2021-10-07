One of bodies found in Chautauqua County IDed as missing Buffalo woman

One of the two sets of human remains found last week on a hiking trail in Chautauqua County has been identified as a missing Buffalo woman.

Marquita Mull, 50, who was last seen June 25 in the Broadway/Fillmore area of Buffalo and reported missing July 18, was identified Wednesday as the second body found near Mayville, on Sept. 27, about 10 yards away from older skeletal remains found in a shallow grave, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said.

"I believe because of the manner of disposal that there was foul play involved," he said. “I personally don’t believe she was killed on the trail. We have no evidence of that.”

Authorities have not identified the skeletal remains yet, he said. That person is believed to have died decades ago.

At this time, it seems to be a "coincidence" that they were found near each other, he said of the two sets of remains.

He said no cause of death has been established for either victim.

Mull had a history of mental illness, according to a missing persons flyer that Quattrone displayed at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. today.

He said she was identified through dental records.