One of bodies found in Chautauqua County IDed as missing Buffalo woman

One of the two sets of human remains found last week on a hiking trail in Chautauqua County has been identified as a missing Buffalo woman.
Marquita Mull, 50, who was last seen June 25 in the Broadway/Fillmore area of Buffalo and reported missing July 18, was identified Wednesday as the second body found near Mayville, on Sept. 27, about 10 yards away from older skeletal remains found in a shallow grave, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said.
"I believe because of the manner of disposal that there was foul play involved," he said. “I personally don’t believe she was killed on the trail. We have no evidence of that.”
Authorities have not identified the skeletal remains yet, he said. That person is believed to have died decades ago.
At this time, it seems to be a "coincidence" that they were found near each other, he said of the two sets of remains.
He said no cause of death has been established for either victim.
Mull had a history of mental illness, according to a missing persons flyer that Quattrone displayed at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. today.
He said she was identified through dental records.
Mull had no known connection to Chautauqua County. "We do believe someone brought her to this location," Quattrone said.
The area where Mull was found was "overgrown." Her remains were not buried.
On Sept. 26, a woman who was walking on the Chautauqua Rails to Trails path just off Woleben Road in the Town of Portland, apparently looking for a pair of keys, saw something in the woods that caught her eye, according to Quattrone.
The woman thought it might be an old bottle. It turned out to be a human skull.
The discovery touched off a search of the area.
The next day, as deputies conducted a grid search of the area and a team of forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University excavated the skeleton from a shallow grave, they noticed a smell nearby.
Just a few yards away, they found the remains of another body, Quattrone said.
Authorities began looking at missing persons cases from the area.
Three old cases were on their radar.
Corrie L. Anderson, 36, of Ashville, was last seen Oct. 28, 2008 in Jamestown. She was reported missing after she failed to pick up her child. In 2016, her estranged husband was charged in Kentucky with the rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment of another woman. He was never charged in connection to the disappearance of Corrie Anderson.
Lori Ceci Bova, 26, was last seen in the early morning hours of June 7, 1997, walking from the Lakewood apartment she and her husband shared.
Patricia Laemmerhirt, 26, disappeared in early April 1976 from her home in Westfield, about six miles away from where the skeleton was found.
Quattrone said his investigators are trying to locate dental records for Laemmerhirst to compare with the skeletal remains.
"We are also entering all our information into a national database, hoping that could lead us to a potential identification," he said.
Quattrone said he wants the families of the still missing women to know that the Sheriff's Office is committed to continuing to search for them.