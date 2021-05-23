One man killed, one wounded, by gunfire Saturday night

Two men in their 20s were shot, one of them fatally, just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The men were shot in the 200 block of Burgard Place, between Doat and Genesee streets.

When Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call, they found a 29-year-old man who had been struck multiple times by gunfire. He was declared dead at the scene, DeGeorge said.

A 24-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition.

Both men were Buffalo residents, DeGeorge said.

Police have asked anyone with information on this shooting to call or text the Confidential TIP CALL Line at 847-2255.

