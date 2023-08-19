Niagara Falls police are seeking information on a shooting early Saturday morning that killed one man and left another seriously injured.

Police responded at about 4:20 a.m. to a shooting on the 400 block of 4th Street, City of Niagara Falls spokesman Aaron Ferguson said in a news release.

Two men with gunshot wounds were taken in private vehicles to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. The other wounded man was stabilized, moved to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, the release said.

No other details were released by police.

Police ask anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigation Department at (716) 286-4553 or their general information line at (716) 286-4711.