One man dead, another wounded in shooting on Dodge Street

  • Updated
  • 0
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting about 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Dodge Street, between Jefferson and Roehrer avenues, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Declared dead at the scene was a 36-year-old Buffalo man, DeGeorge said. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

