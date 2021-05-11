One man dead, another wounded in double shooting

A man was declared dead at the scene and another man was transported to Erie County Medical Center after a shooting Tuesday in the first block of Theodore Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the shooting occurred at about 6:45 p.m. The wounded man was initially listed in critical condition, DeGeorge added.

Police are still investigating the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.

