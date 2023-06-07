A federal judge Wednesday sentenced a Buffalo man to time served – nine months – for assaulting a federal officer last summer outside the FBI office in downtown Buffalo.

Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny called it the last break Tyler Collins will receive in a courtroom.

"I'll give you a chance this time – one last chance," Skretny told Collins, 27.

The judge said he was torn over what to do with Collins, saying he wanted a sentence that reflected the seriousness of attacking a law enforcement officer but also one that could help him deal with his mental health and drug abuse issues.

The judge ordered Collins to report to a Salvation Army rehabilitation program in Rochester, where there is a bed available for him immediately.

The incident occurred July 12 as Collins tried to enter Buffalo FBI offices on South Elmwood Avenue and was turned away by security guards inside.

Prosecutors said that while Collins was yelling into an intercom and banging on the front door, three agents returned to the building. One of them tried to calm Collins down and was punched.

One of the other agents tried to subdue Collins with pepper spray, but he ran away. He was arrested an hour later on Delaware Avenue.

Collins previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But his recommended sentencing range under federal guidelines was 24 to 30 months.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Carla Benz said Collins has struggled with mental health issues for most of his life and also has a long history of substance abuse. At the time of his arrest, Collins had been smoking methamphetamine daily for over two years, she said in court papers.

She noted Collins sent the federal agent an apology letter, in which he wrote, ”I hope ... in time you can forgive me.”

The government requested a sentence at the low end of the guidelines range.

In court papers, Assistant United States Attorney Franz M. Wright called Collins' conduct outside the FBI building an escalation of his conduct including domestic violence incidents where he allegedly used physical violence.

"His record is nothing to be proud of," Skretny said.

"Assaulting a federal officer is serious business," said Skretny, adding there "really cannot be a tolerance for aggressive actions against law enforcement."

The judge said he does not want the sentence to be seen as discounting what happened to the federal officer.

"There's a need to make sure not only law enforcement officers carrying out their duties are protected adequately but everyone else," the judge said.

But the time-served sentence that will allow Collins to go the Salvation Army program and benefit from treatment "to solve what's plagued you," the judge said.

Skretny imposed a "zero tolerance" approach to his Salvation Army program participation, warning Collins that just one misstep would bring him back to court.

"If you come back before me, you've already struck out," Skretny said.