One killed, two wounded in shooting in Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist area

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Friday in a tourist area of Niagara Falls, Ont.

In a news release, Niagara Regional Police said the shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. "on Clifton Hill, near the Great Canadian Midway in the City of Niagara Falls."

"Upon arrival, officers determined that three individuals had been shot. One victim was pronounced deceased as result of their injuries. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital by Niagara Emergency Medical Service paramedics," according to the release on the police agency's website.

Later, the wounded were transferred to "out-of-town hospitals," the police report said. One was in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

A blue pickup truck with some damage was seen speeding from the shooting area and was last seen heading west on Lundy's Lane, the police said.

Clifton Hill remained closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic Friday morning, while police seek forensic evidence.

