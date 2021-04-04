One killed, one wounded in shooting on Buffalo's East Side

Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man and injured another Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the call just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Sweeney Street on the East Side. Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

A 26-year-old Buffalo man was driven to Buffalo General Medical Center in a civilian vehicle and then transferred by ambulance to ECMC, where he's listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information may call or text the police Confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

Mark Sommer

