 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed, one wounded in shooting on Buffalo's East Side
0 comments
top story

One killed, one wounded in shooting on Buffalo's East Side

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man and injured another Saturday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Officers responded to the call just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Sweeney Street on the East Side. Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

A 26-year-old Buffalo man was driven to Buffalo General Medical Center in a civilian vehicle and then transferred by ambulance to ECMC, where he's listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information may call or text the police Confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News