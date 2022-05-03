 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed, one injured in afternoon gunfire in Niagara Falls

  • Updated
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was wounded by gunfire Monday afternoon in Niagara Falls, according to city officials.

At 4:21 p.m., Falls police received a report of shots fired and a man down on Pine Avenue, between Seventh and Eighth streets, officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Officers encountered a 26-year-old Falls man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center with an injury not considered life-threatening.

At 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Ninth Street, between Walnut and Pine avenues. The victim, a Falls resident whose name was not released, died at the scene.

Police did not release any further details about the incidents.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call detectives at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Mourning a dog who fought crime and saved lives before his was taken

