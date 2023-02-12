Three people were shot, one of them fatally, inside a Michigan Avenue nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. during an argument inside Club Marcella in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a statement from Buffalo police.

A 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other shooting victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.