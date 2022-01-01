 Skip to main content
One dead, one critical after shooting near Kensington-Scajaquada split
Police lights and tape (copy)

Two hurt in Friday night shooting at the Route 33-198 split.

 News file photo

A man was killed and another man was in critical condition after a double shooting Friday night near the Kensington-Scajaquada Expressway split, Buffalo police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. on the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) at the westbound Kensington Expressway (Route 33) on-ramp.

A 27-year-old man from Buffalo died from his injuries overnight at Erie County Medical Center, while a 22-year-old man from Buffalo was listed in critical condition at ECMC, police said.

Both victims, whose names were not provided, were in the same vehicle. The shots were fired from another vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

The 27-year-old's death was the city's first homicide of 2022. Early Saturday morning, two men were killed in a shooting on Elmer Avenue in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

