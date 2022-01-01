One dead, one critical after shooting near Kensington-Scajaquada split

A man was killed and another man was in critical condition after a double shooting Friday night near the Kensington-Scajaquada Expressway split, Buffalo police said.
The shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. on the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) at the westbound Kensington Expressway (Route 33) on-ramp.
A 27-year-old man from Buffalo died from his injuries overnight at Erie County Medical Center, while a 22-year-old man from Buffalo was listed in critical condition at ECMC, police said.
Both victims, whose names were not provided, were in the same vehicle. The shots were fired from another vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
The 27-year-old's death was the city's first homicide of 2022. Early Saturday morning, two men were killed in a shooting on Elmer Avenue in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Scott Scanlon
WNY Refresh Editor
I have covered a variety beats and editor positions in South Florida, Syracuse and, since 2004, my home Buffalo Niagara region. Since 2013, I've been editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.