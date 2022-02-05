One dead in head-on collision on Route 33; officers struck while diverting traffic

The driver of a Jeep going the wrong way on Route 33 early Saturday morning died when his vehicle struck an SUV head-on.

Officers helping to divert traffic at the scene of the accident were struck by another vehicle, according to a police spokesman.

The fatal accident occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday near Suffolk Street. The jeep was traveling east in the westbound lane, possibly at a high rate of speed, when it struck the SUV, according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. The male driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old Getzville woman, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for multiple, apparently non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Officers who were in their patrol car helping to divert traffic away from the accident were struck by another vehicle near the Suffolk Street off-ramp. Both officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to DeGeorge.

Investigation continues on both crashes.

