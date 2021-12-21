 Skip to main content
One dead following morning fire on West Winspear Avenue
Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to a fire at 153 W. Winspear Ave.

 John Hickey/Buffalo News

One person has died following a fire Tuesday morning on West Winspear Avenue, according to Buffalo Fire Department officials at the scene.

The fire at 153 W. Winspear was reported at around 6:30 a.m., according to the WNY Fire Alerts Twitter account.

No further information was immediately available.

