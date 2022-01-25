One dead, another seriously injured after two are struck by gunfire

One person died and another was seriously wounded when they were struck by gunfire just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Koons Avenue on Buffalo's East Side, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said C District police officers from the Ferry-Fillmore area appeared on the scene. After the shooting incident, one person was declared dead at the scene, while the other person who was shot was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appear serious, DeGeorge said. According to DeGeorge, detectives said the incident appeared to have been a targeted shooting.