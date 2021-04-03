 Skip to main content
One arrested, 2 others may be after police raid Falls 'trap house'
Niagara Falls trap house

615 19th St., Niagara Falls.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Local and federal law enforcement officers raided a suspected Niagara Falls "trap house," where drugs allegedly are frequently sold, and arrested one man late Friday night.

Bobby Kent, 19, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a .357-caliber Taurus revolver, city spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.

Two other people may be charged after laboratory tests are completed on suspected crack cocaine, also found during the raid.

A search warrant was executed at 615 19th St. at 11:48 p.m. Friday by Niagara Falls narcotics detectives and members of the city's Emergency Response Team, along with officers of the Niagara County Drug Task Force, the Border Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The county and Border Patrol agents brought police dogs along.

The city and county detectives had been jointly investigating activities at the apartment house, between Pine and Walnut avenues.

