On witness stand, parole officer admits planting evidence in Buffalo gun case

A state parole officer admitted in State Supreme Court last month he planted evidence in a gun and drug case and lied about it.

Eliezer Rosario II also admitted on the witness stand that he wouldn't have planted the evidence if he knew he was being recorded by a Buffalo police officer's body-worn camera, according to defense attorneys and a transcript of the court proceedings.

And now state police are investigating Rosario for his actions in this case, as well as any potential previous misdeeds.

A judge dismissed the charges against Anthony S. Davis on June 16, a couple of hours after Davis' defense attorneys got Rosario to admit he placed Davis' ID card next to a round of ammunition in the parolee's residence.

"Thank God the Buffalo police were wearing body cameras," said Sean Kelly, one of Davis' trial attorneys.

Home visit leads to gun charge

Davis, 51, was supposed to check in with his parole officer by phone on Nov. 25, 2020.

Rosario never got a call, so that night he and a partner went to a boarding house on Northumberland Avenue where Davis was living.

After Davis let them in, the officers looked around and allegedly found a loaded handgun in a common area inside the house. The parole officers contacted Buffalo police, and five officers arrived a short time later.

The parole officers were not wearing body cameras, but several of the police officers were.

While Rosario and Police Officer Trevor Sheehan are looking around Davis' room, Sheehan discovered something on a TV stand, according to footage recorded by Sheehan's body-worn camera.

"There's a bullet right here in his room," Sheehan says, shining a flashlight near a remote control and a bottle in front of a television.

"Where's the bullet at?" says Rosario, who was behind the TV stand.

"Right here," the police officer responds.

"I'll take that picture," Rosario tells him.

Rosario takes out a cellphone and holds it above the TV stand.

A few seconds later, Rosario quietly says, "Wait, wait, wait, wait."

In the corner of the frame, the video shows a gloved hand appearing to reach across the top of the stand near the round of ammunition.

In Rosario's hand was Davis' state-issued Department of Corrections and Community Supervision identification card . Rosario takes another photo.

"How 'bout that, ID with the gun. ID with the bullet," Rosario said, correcting himself about the description.

Buffalo police charged Davis, who had been paroled in 2019 on a felony drug conviction, with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon, as well as two low-level drug charges.

'That's what it looks like'

If convicted of the charges – second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree drug possession – Davis would have faced seven to 15 years in prison, his attorneys said.

On June 16, Rosario was on the witness stand, the second prosecution witness in Davis' jury trial.

During his testimony, prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's Office entered into evidence a photo showing the ammo on the top of the TV stand in Davis' room.

During questioning by defense attorney Nicholas Texido, Rosario was shown another photograph of the round, this one with Davis' ID next to it.

Davis' defense attorneys also played the body-cam video and walked through the footage with Rosario.

They stopped the video at the point when a blue-gloved hand entered the frame, according to the trial transcript.

"Was that you putting my client's prison ID next to the bullet?" Texido asked.

"That's what it looks like, yes," Rosario answered.

Rosario admitted he wrote in a legal document that he found the round of ammunition next to Davis' ID card. Providing false information in a sworn statement, including a deposition, is illegal.

"It was a lie that the bullet was right next to his New York State DOCCS identification card, right? Yes?" Texido said.

"Yes," Rosario said.

"OK. Because it wasn't originally there, right? Correct?" Texido said.

"Yes," Rosario said.

Rosario told Texido he didn't know what he was doing was being captured by Sheehan's body camera.

"You wouldn't have done it if you knew it was being recorded, right?" Texido said.

Judge Paul Wojtaszek interjects, "Can you answer the question?"

"No," Rosario said.

"No, you wouldn't have done it?" Texido said

"No," Rosario said.

After Rosario's cross-examination and a lunch break, Rachel Newton, a chief in the district attorney's felony trial bureau, asked the judge to dismiss the case, which he did.

Rosario, 42, did not respond to The Buffalo News' requests for comment.

Rosario put on paid leave

Davis' attorneys said they also have other questions about the round of ammunition found on the TV stand.

Rosario's partner testified he was the first person to look in Davis' room, but he didn't see it there.

The parole officers reported that when they found the gun, there were 12 rounds in the magazine. The one found in Davis' room, would bring the total number of rounds to 13.

But police submitted 12 rounds to the county crime lab as evidence.

"That tells me either the one from the bedroom was never collected, it was lost or one of the bullets was taken out of the magazine and placed in the bedroom before body cam arrived on the scene," Texido said.

Rosario was hired as an Erie County probation officer, working on juvenile cases, in 2013. He became a parole officer in July 2018.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the department's Office of Special Investigations Internal Affairs Division started investigating after allegations of misconduct against Rosario came to light. Rosario has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"The investigation will examine the present incident, as well as attempt to identify any potential previous malfeasance or misfeasance," spokesperson Nicole Sheremeta said.

Since 2019, Rosario also worked as a seasonal Erie County sheriff's deputy providing security at Buffalo Bills games. He resigned from that post July 1, 15 days after admitting on the witness stand he had lied about the evidence.

Because of Rosario's history of working with Erie County prosecutors, a special prosecutor will be appointed to handle any potential prosecution of Rosario, Erie County prosecutors said in court when the charges against Davis were dismissed.

Meanwhile, Davis has filed notice of his intent to sue Rosario, New York State, the state Division of Parole, DOCCS, the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department.

Davis' lawyers said they believe this case demonstrates the importance of police body cameras.

"Anybody that wears a badge that can take your freedom away should be having a body cam," Kelly said.

News Staff Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this report.