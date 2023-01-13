On-ice actions during charity hockey game lead to high-level assault charge

A West Seneca man faces a first-degree assault charge after injuring another player during a charity hockey tournament at Buffalo RiverWorks last month, though Erie County prosecutors have left open the possibility of reducing the charge.

The incident happened Dec. 10. Buffalo police arrested and charged Jesse Kowalewski, 35, on Dec. 21, according to police and court records.

A video clip showing at least a portion of the on-ice incident, viewed by a Buffalo News reporter, shows the player who ended up being seriously injured attempting to shoot the puck. The man who wound up criminally charged stuck his stick toward the shooter's stick a couple of feet off the ice, and his stick appeared to hit the shooter's stick and then rise and hit the shooter in the face.

The Class B felony carries a possible prison sentence, if convicted, of five to 25 years.

Len Krawczyk, Kowalewski's defense attorney, characterized what happened on the ice as something far from criminal. He said the in-game penalty for such an action might not even land a player a double-minor penalty normally, Krawczyk said.

Buffalo police reviewed the video before the charge was filed, Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said.

"The arrest was charged as an assault one because suspect did strike complainant about the face with hockey stick knocking out 5 teeth, causing 8-12 months of oral surgeries and 4 dental implants needed," according to a Buffalo police report.

According to the police report and court documents, authorities were told Kowalewski "continued to harass" the injured man and tried to fight him on the way to the locker room.

"Multiple witness [sic] stated the suspect action was unprovoked and the refs did kick the player out of the arena prior to officers arriving," according to the police report.

Krawczyk acknowledged there may have been words exchanged between the parties, but nothing that went beyond what typically can happen between opponents in a hockey game.

The man who suffered the injuries declined to comment when contacted by a News reporter.

The injured man was wearing a helmet with a visor that covered his eyes, but nothing that protected the lower half of his face, according to a source.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said prosecutors are reviewing "all of the evidence, which includes video."

"We will determine if the charge is sustainable by the defendant’s next court date," Kait Munro said in an email.

Kowalewski pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Buffalo City Court the day he was arrested. He is due back in court Wednesday.