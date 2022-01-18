On day Deborah Meindl was killed, mail carrier 'saw a figure, a shadow' in her doorway

Nancy Rolando was delivering mail on a cold February day 28 years ago on Franklin Street in the City of Tonawanda.
At about 12:30 p.m., she parked in front of Deborah Meindl's house.
If Meindl was at home when she delivered the mail, the two would usually chat, and Meindl's dog would greet her, as most canines tend to do with mail carriers.
But on Feb. 17, 1993, there was no barking dog and no conversation, and what Rolando said she saw now figures into a court effort to exonerate two men convicted of murdering Meindl.
As Rolando walked back to her mail truck, she heard the door open. She turned to see the door close.
"I saw a figure, a shadow, but it wasn’t Debbie because she would have spoken to me. That’s what I thought," Rolando said.
That afternoon, Meindl was stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie inside her home.
Rolando, now retired, testified Tuesday at a hearing for the two men convicted of Meindl's murder, Brian S. Lorenzo and James Pugh, who are seeking to have their convictions vacated.
Rolando, who police interviewed the day after the homicide, was not called to testify by either prosecutors or the defense at Lorenzo and Pugh's 1994 murder trial.
She is one of the latest witnesses called by attorneys for Lorenzo and Pugh who are trying to convince State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to vacate their convictions.
During the original investigation, police filed a report about what Rolando told them, and what was in the report was accurate, she testified under cross-examination by Colleen Curtin Gable, a senior prosecutor with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
But the report, a copy of which she reviewed on the stand, did not reference the figure she said she saw at the door.
"It doesn't say that on here, but I remembered it from my memory," Rolando told Curtin Gable, a former Homicide Bureau chief.
The hearing, which began over several days in December, continued Tuesday and is expected to run the rest of the week.
The hearing kicked off last month with the testimony of former Assistant District Attorney David Heraty, who testified that he and another prosecutor conducted an investigation and concluded Lorenzo and Pugh were "not involved" in Meindl's slaying.
Heraty, along with Michael Hillery, a prosecutor who still works for the District Attorney's Office, were assigned by District Attorney John Flynn to review what Lorenzo and Pugh's attorneys called new evidence in the case.
Another witness who previously testified was David Sweat, who said that Richard W. Matt – his fellow prison escapee in 2015 – told him as they planned their escape that he killed Meindl.
New DNA analysis of evidence from the 1993 crime scene, conducted beginning in 2018, found no DNA from either Lorenzo or Pugh, a forensic biologist with the Erie County Central Police Services Forensic Laboratory testified.
Attorneys for Lorenzo and Pugh have called witnesses who have made a variety of accusations against David Bentley, a City of Tonawanda Police detective who investigated the killing, including that Bentley was involved in the murder. Bentley, who retired as police captain in 2003, called such allegations "ridiculous and ludicrous."
Gabriel Rodriguez, whose mother was friends with Lorenzo and Pugh, was a teenager at the time of Meindl's killing.
He came home from school at about 4 p.m. on the day of the killing to find Lorenzo at his house talking with his mother.
There was nothing out of the ordinary about Lorenzo's demeanor at the time, Rodriguez testified.
Rodriguez, whose nickname at the time was "Doobie," later that afternoon drove with Lorenzo and two women to the Walden Galleria after they got a shotgun sawed off at a Buffalo garage, he and other witnesses have testified.
Rodriguez testified Tuesday that Bentley had a warrant for his arrest cleared a few months later in exchange for his mother providing police with information against Lorenzo.
Rodriguez had legal trouble as a teen and since, including a federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
A few months after Meindl's killing, Bentley made a phone call to clear up the warrant during a recorded interview with Rodriguez's mother. Portions of the recording were played in court Tuesday.
After that call was made, his mother started providing more information, Rodriguez said.
"At that point, she was willing to tell him anything he wanted to hear," he said.
