On day Deborah Meindl was killed, mail carrier 'saw a figure, a shadow' in her doorway

Nancy Rolando was delivering mail on a cold February day 28 years ago on Franklin Street in the City of Tonawanda.

At about 12:30 p.m., she parked in front of Deborah Meindl's house.

Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent Lawyers allege that the real murderer of Deborah Meindl may be Richard W. Matt, the convicted killer who famously escaped from prison in 2015.

If Meindl was at home when she delivered the mail, the two would usually chat, and Meindl's dog would greet her, as most canines tend to do with mail carriers.

But on Feb. 17, 1993, there was no barking dog and no conversation, and what Rolando said she saw now figures into a court effort to exonerate two men convicted of murdering Meindl.

As Rolando walked back to her mail truck, she heard the door open. She turned to see the door close.

Judge grants hearing on bid to vacate convictions in 1993 slaying of City of Tonawanda mother An attorney for Brian Scott Lorenzo said new DNA evidence excludes both Lorenzo and James Pugh from the crime scene.

"I saw a figure, a shadow, but it wasn’t Debbie because she would have spoken to me. That’s what I thought," Rolando said.

That afternoon, Meindl was stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie inside her home.

Rolando, now retired, testified Tuesday at a hearing for the two men convicted of Meindl's murder, Brian S. Lorenzo and James Pugh, who are seeking to have their convictions vacated.