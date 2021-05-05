 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olean police searching for missing man with autism
0 comments
top story

Olean police searching for missing man with autism

Support this work for $1 a month

Olean Police are looking for a 22-year-old Olean man who has been missing since 10 p.m. Sunday.

Cole Geise cropped.jpg

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Cole Geise has autism, and he is verbal, police said in a Facebook post. He is white, 6-feet, 4-inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing, although it could be a gray zip-up hoodie with the word "ECHO" written on the front, according to police.

Local, state and county law enforcement agencies along with area emergency services and volunteer fire departments have been searching the Olean, Allegany and Portville areas, according to police.

Anyone who sees Geise or has any information on his location is asked to call the Olean Police Department at 376-5677.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trillions of cicadas about to emerge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News