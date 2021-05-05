Olean police searching for missing man with autism

Olean Police are looking for a 22-year-old Olean man who has been missing since 10 p.m. Sunday.

Cole Geise has autism, and he is verbal, police said in a Facebook post. He is white, 6-feet, 4-inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing, although it could be a gray zip-up hoodie with the word "ECHO" written on the front, according to police.

Local, state and county law enforcement agencies along with area emergency services and volunteer fire departments have been searching the Olean, Allegany and Portville areas, according to police.

Anyone who sees Geise or has any information on his location is asked to call the Olean Police Department at 376-5677.

