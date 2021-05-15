Olean man is sentenced to 144 months in prison for receiving child pornography

An Olean man who was convicted of receipt of child pornography has been sentenced to 144 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that in November 2016, Shane Guay, 30, solicited minors through Instagram to produce images of child pornography. On Nov. 6, 2016, Guay received an image of a 12-year-old victim. On Nov. 8, 2016, he received two images of a second victim, who was 13 years old at the time, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers recovered 154 images and five videos of child pornography on electronic devices that were seized from Guay. Some of the images included prepubescent children, as well as depictions of violence.

