Olean man gets 16 years in prison for violent attack on his girlfriend

A 22-year-old Olean man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing, beating and choking his girlfriend in a violent attack in her home two years ago, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Gabriel C. Melkioty attacked his girlfriend in her Town of Collins home just before 4 p.m. March 31, 2021, stabbing her numerous times with a pocket knife. Melkioty also beat the woman and strangled her until she passed out, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The woman woke up and called 911 after Melkioty left her home. She was treated at Erie County Medical Center, receiving stitches for her stab wounds.

Melkioty pleaded guilty on Nov. 30 to a single charge of attempted murder, the highest count in the indictment against him, on the morning that jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

In addition to the prison time, State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on Tuesday sentenced Melkioty to five years of post-release supervision.

Haendiges also issued a final order of protection, on behalf of the woman and her children, that remains in effect until April 1, 2045.