An Olean man under supervision after serving a prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to his probation officer, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Joseph Stevens, 58, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford for sentencing June 27.

Prosecutors said Stevens was released from prison in April 2020 and failed to report that he had opened a Wells Fargo checking account in his name in October 2020 and used it to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits.

Stevens, a certified public accountant, was sentenced by Wolford to federal prison in 2018 for taking more than $342,000 during a period of almost five years from the bank account of a business that had hired him as a bookkeeper.