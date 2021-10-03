Olean man charged with DWI with children in his vehicle

An Olean man has been charged under Leandra's Law for driving while intoxicated with children in his vehicle, according to State Police.
During a routine traffic stop in Olean last week, troopers said they noticed Harry K. Unverdorben, 58, exhibiting signs of intoxication. He failed field sobriety tests and was given a chemical breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.18%.
The children in his vehicle were turned over to a sober individual, troopers said. Unverdorben was released with appearance tickets for Olean City Court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.