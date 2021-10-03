 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olean man charged with DWI with children in his vehicle
0 comments

Olean man charged with DWI with children in his vehicle

Support this work for $1 a month

An Olean man has been charged under Leandra's Law for driving while intoxicated with children in his vehicle, according to State Police.

During a routine traffic stop in Olean last week, troopers said they noticed Harry K. Unverdorben, 58, exhibiting signs of intoxication. He failed field sobriety tests and was given a chemical breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.18%.

The children in his vehicle were turned over to a sober individual, troopers said. Unverdorben was released with appearance tickets for Olean City Court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The dead tell tales: Real-life lessons at mysterious crime scene

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News