Olean man accused of killing fellow inmate in Cattaraugus County Jail
An Olean man was charged in the death of an inmate at the Cattaraugus County Jail, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning. 

Daniel P. Klein, 31, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Little Valley jail in May.

Klein was arraigned and remanded to the jail on $100,000 bail.  

Last month, the Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the death of inmate Franklin Chase, 36, of Olean, who died after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Olean Times Herald. Chase was in the jail for a parole violation.

Klein was also charged Tuesday with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of prison contraband.

