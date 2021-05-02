Olean man, 19, indicted in Bowling Green hazing death

A 19-year-old from Olean is among the eight college students indicted on felony charges last week stemming from an alcohol-related hazing death in Ohio.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted eight students from Bowling Green State University, outside Toledo, including Jarrett Prizel of Olean, according to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. Prizel was indicted on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

The jury returned the indictments after the death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz. Foltz died after attending an off-campus fraternity event on March 4 for new members of Pi Kappa Alpha, according to the prosecutor’s office. The county coroner ruled Foltz’s death an accident as the result of a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a hazing event.

