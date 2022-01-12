 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olean firefighter charged with stealing $116,000 from department
Terry Gaylor Jr., an Olean city firefighter, has been arrested on charges of stealing $116,000 from the department to pay personal expenses and those of his heating and air conditioning business.

The state Comptroller's Office announced the arrest Wednesday, after what it said was a joint investigation with the State Police and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office.

Gaylor, 41, of Olean, was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court on charges of second-degree grand larceny, official misconduct and two counts of second-degree forgery.

The Comptroller's Office accused Gaylor, a former trustee of the Fire Department, of paying more than $50,000 of his personal expenses directly from the fire department’s account, including credit card payments, Verizon Wireless bills and Amazon purchases.

He also was charged with writing more than $65,000 worth of unauthorized checks to himself, many of which allegedly bore forged signatures.

Gaylor, who according to seethroughny.net earned $89,536 in salary in 2021, is accused of depositing those checks into his personal account and withdrew cash for personal use.

