Old blood, new technology and new evidence: How a 44-year-old murder case went to trial

At about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 1978, Howard Tschari walked out of his family's West Side home to the rear cottage where his sister lived.

Linda Tschari, 19, normally came to the main house every day to check her mail, but hadn't yet that day. Their mother was worried, Howard Tschari testified in Erie County Court last week.

Howard Tschari said he found the cottage's side door unlocked. Then he saw blood on the floor in the hallway. The radio was blaring.

As he continued to move into the home, that's when he saw Linda – in her pajamas, lying motionless in a pool of blood on the living room floor, at the doorway to her bedroom. He knelt beside her. Her body was cold.

Until a few years ago, so was the case.

But more than four decades after the slaying of Linda Tschari, John M. Sauberan is on trial for her murder. A jury will hear closing arguments in the case on Tuesday.

This is how police and prosecutors say they found their suspect.

Blood evidence

In the hours after Linda Tschari was found fatally stabbed, Buffalo police detectives gathered evidence collected from the crime scene on Pooley Place, off Grant Street near Forest Avenue.

In the days and weeks to follow, Buffalo police "worked through the usual suspects," according to prosecutors, including Linda's boyfriend, her stepfather and a handyman. Detectives followed up on leads that came in through a tip line.

No arrests were made.

The evidence collected in the case, including swabs of blood from the scene, was eventually packaged in 39 envelopes and bags, which were then placed into boxes. All of it was put in storage on April 25, 1978, retired Detective James Maroney testified last week. After two items were taken out by homicide detectives later that year and returned in 1979, records show the evidence remained on the shelf for 27 years, Maroney said.

At the time the blood samples were collected, DNA analysis didn't exist.

But that original collection work is what led to the 2020 arrest of Sauberan, whose trial on a second-degree murder charge began Monday.

Homicide detectives in the Buffalo Police Department's cold case squad started looking into the case in 2006.

On Jan. 9, 2008, detectives submitted 39 pieces of evidence to the Erie County Central Police Services forensic laboratory for analysis.

Analysts developed "partial" DNA profiles from blood collected from the floor of the outer hallway and an upstairs room, blood the original investigators determined in 1978 was a different blood type from Linda Tschari's.

A partial DNA profile is one that is missing some genetic information, as compared to a "full" profile, said Amanda Finbar, supervisor of the DNA section at Erie County Central Police Services forensic lab, who testified at Sauberan's trial. A sample considered partial could result if there was not enough genetic material available to sample, or if the sample had degraded, or had broken down, over time, Finbar said.

But investigators had nothing to compare to the new profiles.

So cold case detectives obtained DNA from 11 men associated with the case, including Linda Tschari's boyfriend at the time she was killed. Those samples were analyzed and none were linked to the crime scene, prosecutors said.

In April 2016, a family member of Linda Tschari contacted Homicide Detective Mary Evans, who was on the cold case squad, asking for her help.

Evans tracked down 14 other men whose names were in the original case file, as well as others who may have known Linda Tschari around the time she was killed, the detective testified at Sauberan's trial.

Some of the men were friends and relatives of Linda Tschari's stepfather. One man had helped Linda Tschari's sister move. There was a prior boyfriend, as well as a couple of men who lived in the neighborhood at the time.

All but one of the men voluntarily submitted a DNA profile. Police had been unable to interview this man, so in order to get his DNA, another detective, Christopher Sterlace, went through the man's garbage, Evans testified.

All of the men whose DNA was tested were ruled out as the killer by detectives.

The big break

The big break in the case came about 3½ years ago.

Until early 2019, the county forensic lab was precluded from uploading the DNA developed in 2008 from the two blood samples at the 1978 crime scene to the national DNA database because of the amount of detail in the sample. In January 2019, the standard for what could be uploaded to the database changed.

On May 22, 2019, lab staff uploaded the DNA data from the Tschari homicide.

The next day, the lab was notified about a hit, said Finbar, the forensic biologist at the county forensic lab.

After confirmation work in the county lab, as well as at the lab in Oregon that had uploaded the other sample, investigators here were given the name of the man who provided the sample in Oregon.

The name was John Sauberan, Finbar said.

That name did not appear anywhere in the original case file, so the police work continued.

Police determined Sauberan lived in the area at the time of the homicide. There were two arrest records Buffalo police had in department records.

Additionally, Linda Tschari's mother and brother told police the person they saw leaving the cottage the morning of Feb. 8, 1978, got into what they described as a green Chevrolet Nova.

So, Evans also reviewed Department of Motor Vehicles records pulled by the detectives who originally worked the case.

The original detectives got from the DMV a list of 1,069 vehicles registered in Erie County that were green Chevrolets, Evans said.

She went through the list to see if any of the vehicles were connected to Sauberan or someone associated with Sauberan. She found two.

The first was registered to a Kenmore address Sauberan provided to Buffalo police at the time of an arrest. The person who lived at that address was a woman with whom Sauberan had a child.

The other vehicle was registered to Sauberan's adoptive mother in Tonawanda, Evans said.

Finally, an arrest

Police arrested Sauberan, 63, on Clinton Street on March 6, 2020, according to court records.

While Evans was on the stand last week, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan asked her if Sauberan had any emotional reaction to his arrest.

"There was no reaction," Evans testified. "He just stared at me."

Police brought Sauberan, who also was known as John Fullagar, to police headquarters, where he was taken to an interview room.

When Evans told Sauberan she wanted to talk with him about unsolved crimes from the 1970s, he asked for a lawyer, Evans said.

After the arrest, police continued to obtain DNA samples from other men, all of whom were cleared by the analysis.

The autopsy in 1978 found Tschari suffered 13 "sharp force" injuries, including significant wounds to the face, neck and back, said Dr. Tara Mahar, chief Erie County medical examiner, who reviewed the autopsy report and who testified at the trial. Ten of the wounds would be considered stab wounds, where the depth was greater than the length. The other three were incised wounds, where the length was greater than the depth.

Tschari also had bruises on her face, abdomen and arm that appeared to be sustained at the time she was killed, Mahar said. Tschari died of blood loss.

Jurors viewed autopsy photos during Mahar's testimony.

As each photo was shown to the jury on a monitor, Sauberan turned his head to look at the photos on the smaller monitor near the defense table. After viewing the photos, he turned his head away from the monitor.

He had no visible reaction when looking at the photos.

After Sauberan's arrest, another DNA sample was taken from him in August 2020. That sample was consistent with the DNA in the Oregon sample, prosecutors said.

Also after his arrest, the county forensic lab performed additional DNA analysis on the original crime scene evidence, including blood stains on the sleeve of a Grand Funk Railroad album.

The analysis determined those stains were consistent with Sauberan's DNA.

At the time of Sauberan's arrest, Dennis J. Richards, then the police department's chief of detectives, credited the work of detectives who played a role in the investigation through the years.

"Detectives in the late '70s could not have imagined what the future would hold in the world of forensics and DNA," Richards said at the time, "but with a great amount of persistence from an awful lot of people, an arrest has been made and the next chapter begins in the prosecution of the person we believe responsible for Linda Tschari's death."