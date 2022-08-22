 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ohio man pleads guilty to gun possession charges

A Cleveland man pleaded guilty on Monday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Rachad DeJesus

Prosecutors said Rachad DeJesus, 28, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2019, following the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo, where Buffalo police and members of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found him in possession of four semi-automatic pistols.

DeJesus faces a maximum 15-year prison sentence when he returns to court on Oct. 13. He remains held without bail, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

