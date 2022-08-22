Ohio man pleads guilty to gun possession charges

A Cleveland man pleaded guilty on Monday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said Rachad DeJesus, 28, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2019, following the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo, where Buffalo police and members of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found him in possession of four semi-automatic pistols.