Ohio man charged after death of dog kept in hot car in Niagara Falls

A Columbus, Ohio, man faces two animal cruelty charges after his dog died Monday after being kept inside a hot car in Niagara Falls State Park, State Park Police said.
Officers responded to a parking lot on Goat Island at 12:55 p.m. for a report of a dog in distress inside a locked vehicle.
Police broke a window on the vehicle and attempted to cool the animal. The Niagara Falls Police Department's animal rescue responded and then took the dog to the Niagara County SPCA, but the dog died.
Kartheek Vemulapalli, 34, was charged with keeping an animal confined in extreme temperatures and failure to provide proper sustenance, police said in a news release.
Leaving an animal in an enclosed vehicle for short periods of time, even on mild days like Monday, can cause distress with interior temperatures quickly rising to dangerous levels, police said.
Dogs are permitted in most areas of state parks as long as they are up to date on vaccinations and on a leash.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
