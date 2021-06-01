 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio man charged after death of dog kept in hot car in Niagara Falls
0 comments

Ohio man charged after death of dog kept in hot car in Niagara Falls

Support this work for $1 a month

A Columbus, Ohio, man faces two animal cruelty charges after his dog died Monday after being kept inside a hot car in Niagara Falls State Park, State Park Police said.

Officers responded to a parking lot on Goat Island at 12:55 p.m. for a report of a dog in distress inside a locked vehicle.

Police broke a window on the vehicle and attempted to cool the animal. The Niagara Falls Police Department's animal rescue responded and then took the dog to the Niagara County SPCA, but the dog died.

Kartheek Vemulapalli, 34, was charged with keeping an animal confined in extreme temperatures and failure to provide proper sustenance, police said in a news release.

Leaving an animal in an enclosed vehicle for short periods of time, even on mild days like Monday, can cause distress with interior temperatures quickly rising to dangerous levels, police said.

Dogs are permitted in most areas of state parks as long as they are up to date on vaccinations and on a leash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News