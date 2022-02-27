Officials probe apparent suicide in Niagara County jail

An inmate in the Niagara County Correctional Facility apparently died by suicide early Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies said emergency services crews from the Wrights Corners Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail just after midnight for reports of an unresponsive inmate following an apparent suicide. Corrections officers and jail medical staff immediately took lifesaving measures, officials said, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, as required, and the New York State Commission of Correction was also notified, according to a news release.

Officials said neither the name of the inmate nor any other information would be immediately released.

– News staff report