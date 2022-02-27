 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials probe apparent suicide in Niagara County jail
0 comments

Officials probe apparent suicide in Niagara County jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

An inmate in the Niagara County Correctional Facility apparently died by suicide early Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies said emergency services crews from the Wrights Corners Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail just after midnight for reports of an unresponsive inmate following an apparent suicide. Corrections officers and jail medical staff immediately took lifesaving measures, officials said, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation is continuing in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, as required, and the New York State Commission of Correction was also notified, according to a news release.

Officials said neither the name of the inmate nor any other information would be immediately released.

News staff report

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News