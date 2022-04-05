Officer pleads guilty to smuggling cell phone into the Erie County Correctional Facility

A corrections officer who smuggled a cell phone into the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden pleaded guilty Tuesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres to one count of first-degree promoting prison contraband, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said the case against Jason C. Stachowski, 48, of Buffalo, remains pending in Buffalo Veterans Court. Once Stachowski completes the program, the charge against him will be reduced from a felony to second-degree promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor. He continues to be free on his own recognizance.

In late December 2021, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office got an anonymous tip about an inmate who was in possession of a cell phone at the jail. Deputies conducted a search and found a cell phone and phone charger. An investigation determined that Stachowski, while working as a corrections officer with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, knowingly and unlawfully brought dangerous contraband into the jail by providing the cell phone to an inmate.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.