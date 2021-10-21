Off-duty sheriff's deputy pleads guilty in DUI crash

An off-duty Erie County sheriff's deputy who crashed a department-issued take home vehicle pleaded guilty on Wednesday before Aurora Town Justice Anthony DiFilippo IV to one count of driving while impaired, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The charge to which 46-year-old Aaron M. Naegely of Orchard Park pleaded guilty is a state vehicle and traffic law violation, rather than a misdemeanor charge of DWI.

At about 8 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020, Naegely was driving a vehicle owned by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Jewett Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora. Naegely, who was off-duty at the time of the accident, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Aurora police were the first to arrive at the scene, but the investigation was handled by the Sheriff's Office. At the time, Sheriff Tim Howard said that was because a department vehicle was involved.

Naegely was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a $500 fine and surcharges. In addition, his driver’s license was revoked for 90 days.