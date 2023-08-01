A Buffalo police lieutenant has been arraigned on four counts stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred at a time when he was off duty, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Larry Muhammad Jr., 37, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony, and single counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree failure to safely store firearms, both Class A misdemeanors.

According to prosecutors, a female passenger in Muhammad's vehicle said she feared for her life shortly after midnight Monday during a high-speed drive through red lights in the Bailey Avenue area of Buffalo.

Prosecutors allege that Muhammad took the woman's cellphone when she attempted to call 911 and fired a shot after he stepped out of the vehicle on Langfield Drive.

Police who responded to the scene said they recovered a handgun from Muhammad's right hip and found two other guns in the trunk of the vehicle.

Muhammad was released on his own recognizance pending a felony hearing Monday. City Court Judge Carrie Phillips issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the woman.