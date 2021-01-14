 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Off-duty Erie County deputy arraigned on drunken-driving charges
0 comments
top story

Off-duty Erie County deputy arraigned on drunken-driving charges

Support this work for $1 a month

An off-duty deputy was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed an Erie County sheriff's vehicle in October in Aurora, according District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Aaron M. Naegely, 45, of Orchard Park, was arraigned Wednesday night before Aurora Town Justice Anthony DiFillipo IV on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of operating a motor vehicle with .08 of 1% alcohol or more in the blood, both first offenses. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Prosecutors said Naegely was allegedly driving the vehicle at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 when the single-vehicle crash happened on Jewett Holmwood Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

DiFillipo, at the request of the prosecutor, suspended Naegely's driver’s license but granted him a hardship driver’s license, which allows him to drive to work and medical appointments only.

Naegely remains released on his own recognizance. A return court date has not been scheduled yet.

If convicted on all charges, Naegely faces up to one year in jail.

Flynn commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the East Aurora Police Department for their work in the investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News