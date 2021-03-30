Off-duty cell block attendant arrested after firing shots into air, pointing gun at woman

An off-duty cell block attendant with the Buffalo Police Department was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly fired a gun into the air and then pointed the gun at a woman during a domestic incident, police said.

Eric Pinkston, 27, was charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing. He is also expected to be suspended without pay.

According to an arrest report, Pinkston was involved in a "verbal dispute" with a woman at a residence on Zelmer Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

During the dispute, Pinkston allegedly went outside and fired "multiple rounds into the air." He is accused of then going back inside the residence and pointing a gun at the woman, according to the report.

Police officers responding to the scene recovered three 9mm casings outside, the arrest report said. After getting permission to search the premises, officers recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun that was registered to Pinkston, the report said.

Cell block attendants are employees of the Buffalo Police Department who work in the Central Booking facility at the bottom of the Buffalo City Courts building.

Maki Becker

