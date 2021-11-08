Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on charges from two domestic incidents

A Buffalo police officer was arraigned Monday before City Court Judge JaHarr Pridgen on one count of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor and two counts of second-degree harassment, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The charges against Keenan J. Redmon, 36, stem from two separate domestic disputes. In the first incident, which happened July 22, prosecutors said Redmon forcibly grabbed a woman by the back of her neck inside a Hertel Avenue restaurant.

Redmon is also accused of forcing the woman into a bathroom and brandishing a pistol inside her apartment on Aug. 24.

Redmon was off-duty at the time of both incidents. A spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department said Redmon has been suspended without pay pending the disposition of the case.

He is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a pretrial conference. Redmon was released on his own recognizance as the charges are nonqualifying for bail.

Pridgen issued a stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim.

If convicted, Redmon faces a maximum of one year in jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.