Evan Flury was working in his West Side home on Jan. 27 when his fiancée came home and asked: "Did you move your car?"

He hadn't. But the 2017 Hyundai Elantra that he had parked outside his residence was gone.

Four days later, a police officer called and told him the car had turned up in the Fruit Belt. The vehicle's back right window was broken and the steering column was cracked open but the car was otherwise undamaged.

When he called the insurance adjuster, Flury told him he had heard of six other thefts. The adjuster was surprised – surprised that he knew of only six.

The theft of Hyundais and Kias, a crime trend that started on social media last summer and burst into the spotlight in Buffalo in the fall with a crash that killed four teenagers, looked to be slowing down as 2022 was coming to a close. But by December, the thefts were back to where they were in October. Then in January, that number doubled. As of Jan. 31, 112 Kias were reported stolen in Buffalo alone, along with 79 Hyundais. In all of 2022, 275 Kias and 141 Hyundais were reported stolen in Buffalo, according to the latest Buffalo police crime data.

"Obviously, it's a real problem," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

The problem started around July, when a "challenge" began circulating on TikTok, YouTube and other social media platforms that showcased how easy it is to steal many models of Kias and Hyundais, according to a class action suit that's been filed against both companies. The challenges dare others to steal cars and post videos of their exploits.

In many cases, the culprits are juveniles.

But unlike the days of cars being stolen and taken to "chop shops" never to be seen again, these vehicles often are found abandoned a few days later, usually with damage that can be costly to repair.

Why are they so easy to steal? The lawsuit alleges that the Kias manufactured between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundais made between 2015 and 2021 don't have engine immobilizers which make them difficult to steal unless you have a key or a fob. All a thief needs is to break a window, crack the steering wheel and use a USB connector to hot-wire the cars.

Immobilizers became widely used by other manufacturers by 2000 and in 2015, were standard on 96% of other manufacturer's vehicles, compared to 26% of Hyundais and Kias, according to a September 2022 report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“If it doesn’t have an immobilizer, it does make it somewhat easier to steal,” Darrell Russell, a former auto theft investigator who is now at the National Insurance Crime Bureau, told the insurance institute.

Kia officials have said that criminal behavior is to blame and have offered to work with police departments to provide anti-theft clubs to try to deter thefts but both companies have said their vehicles exceed federal safety standards. However, 2022 vehicles of both makers now have the engine immobilizers.

In the meantime, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the automakers on behalf of car owners.

And State Farm and Progressive insurance companies just announced that they would no longer accept new policies for certain Kias and Hyundais that are vulnerable to thefts, according to a USA Today report.

During the summer, the trend began to take off in California and Chicago and other cities, with police reporting spikes in thefts involving Kias and Hyundais.

In the Buffalo area, the phenomenon seemed to begin in August – when 37 Kias and 16 Hyundais were reported stolen in the city.

Police officials knew something was up; in all of 2020, 55 Kias were reported stolen to Buffalo police, according to data provided by the Buffalo Police Department. In 2021, there were 69. Other towns were experiencing similar increases.

Then early on the morning of Oct. 24, a Kia Sportage crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway. Six teenagers were in the car. All five passengers were ejected through the roof. Four died and the fifth was hospitalized. The driver, a 16-year-old, was indicted on charges of manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of stolen property.

The Kia had been reported stolen overnight from Buffalo, one of 65 Kias reported stolen in October in Buffalo.

Recently police in Buffalo have seen a growing increase in Hyundais being stolen too.

Police say they believe there are three to four "crews" of youths behind many of the thefts.

Often, the crews steal one car after another in the course of one night, Gramaglia said.

"They're going from car to car to car," he said.

The thieves often are very young. Of the 28 suspected Kia thieves arrested in Buffalo between September 2022 and January 2023, half were juveniles. One was 11 years old. Two were 12. Of the 10 suspected of stealing Hyundais, eight were juveniles.

Police have made some arrests, but they are limited in what they can do. With the suspects being minors, their cases are handled in Family Court. Also, police won't chase after a stolen car.

"We are not going to endanger lives by chasing what is only to be a stolen car," Gramaglia said.

Police have noticed that the Kias and Hyundais tend to be the only ones that are hot-wired. When other kinds of cars are stolen, police say, it's most often because they've been left running and unattended or the key or fob has been left inside.

Gramaglia encouraged victims of the thefts to report them immediately to police and also to sign charges, if an arrest is made.

Campus police agencies are warning students about thefts of Kias as well. The University at Buffalo police sent an alert to students earlier this month after two vehicles were stolen from UB South Campus, the UB Spectrum student newspaper reported, and Canisius College warned students after several Kias were broken into and ransacked.

The thefts aren't limited to the City of Buffalo.

In Cheektowaga this week, a police officer was critically injured in an incident involving stolen vehicles. The vehicles involved were both Jeeps.

Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said police have recovered the vehicle they believe struck Officer Troy Blackchief, who was putting down stop sticks on Union Road, near the Kensington Expressway, to try to end a police pursuit of two stolen vehicles that began in Depew. The white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was found abandoned at a gas station at Kensington Avenue and Century Road in the town.

Police were seeking a second vehicle involved in the incident, a maroon 2019 Jeep Cherokee SUV with the license plate KKS 5300, also believed to have been stolen. Buffalo police helped find that vehicle later Monday on Nicholson Street in the city.

“We've heard the complaints about the couple of different makes of vehicles that are frequently being stolen,” Gould said. “It doesn't appear that that's involved in this at this point. But we have been struggling with stolen vehicles. And we are doing our best to get public information out to remind people to keep their vehicles locked.”

Earlier in February, two 16-year-old girls, one from Buffalo and the other from the Town of Tonawanda, were arrested following reports of multiple stolen vehicles in Wheatfield within a few minutes – one was a Kia Forte.

In Amherst, town police officers took reports for 224 car thefts in 2022. So far this year, in the first 37 days, there were 45 car thefts.

Amherst police did not have a breakdown of how many Kias or Hyundais were involved but they did notice an increase in those cars being stolen starting this summer, said Amherst Police Capt. Chris Meyer.

Mike Chernyak of Getzville said his leased 2020 Kia Forte was broken into in October while it was parked in the lot of his apartment complex. "I noticed the car's back window was broken. Additionally the whole steering system was dismantled," he said.

It took about six weeks for the repairs. He was told it was due to the huge backlog on replacement parts because of the nationwide problem.

He got the car back but on Jan. 18, he got a call from the Buffalo police. They wanted to know if a car that had been found dumped downtown was his. He looked outside and realized his car was indeed gone.

Again, a window was broken and there was other damage. It's back in the shop now.

"We'll see how long it takes this time," Chernyak said. "... It's unbelievable what's happening."

As for Flury, his recovered Hyundai is in the shop and he's considering finding something new to replace it.

"It's not going to be a Kia or Hyundai," he said.