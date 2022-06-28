'Nothing but pure evil': Buffalo man gets 50 years for three-day attack on girlfriend

A prosecutor described Bryam D. Bassett's actions as "nothing short of torture."

The victim's stepfather called what the 31-year-old did "incomprehensible and despicable."

The judge called the Buffalo man "nothing but pure evil."

Bassett, convicted in a jury trial last month of two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, on Tuesday received the maximum sentence for his crimes.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio sentenced Bassett to 50 years in prison for the three-day attack on his girlfriend in her Riverside apartment in May 2019.

Police conducted a welfare check on May 7, 2019, after receiving a 911 call from an employer who notified police that she had not reported to work for two days. Officers encountered Bassett inside of the apartment and found the woman in a bedroom.

Her eyes were swollen shut and her head was shaved. She had been stomped and suffered a fractured vertebra. The victim's injuries were so severe a veteran Buffalo police detective keeps photos of them on his phone to remind himself why he does the job, he testified at a pre-trial hearing.

"He tied her up like an animal," the woman's stepfather said in court, asking DiTullio to impose the maximum sentence.

Bassett humiliated and abused the victim and then stayed silent for 45 minutes as police knocked on the apartment door, trying to check on her, said Assistant District Attorney Noha Elnakib, who with Justin Cadlwell prosecuted the case.

The woman testified at Bassett's trial that she didn't think she'd make it out of the apartment alive.

In contrast, Bassett described himself as "a decent person" and a "generally good guy" to the investigator who conducted the presentencing report and also in a memo prepared by a defense attorney, the prosecutor said.

"There isn't a drop of remorse" expressed by Bassett in those documents, she said.

Bassett spoke for several minutes before the judge issued the sentence, responding to the comments of the victim's stepfather and reading a prepared statement. He told the judge he did not rape the victim.

Bassett plans to appeal his conviction and, because of that, was instructed not to make any statements that may indicate culpability, defense attorney Robert Cutting said.

Cutting described the case as "very troubling and problematic" because prosecutors charged his client "with offenses he did not commit."

Before the trial, two predatory sexual assault charges on which Bassett was indicted were reduced to first-degree rape charges.

The case "should have been" an assault case, Cutting told the judge, acknowledging the attack was both "vicious" and "horrific."

"But it was an assault, and it was only an assault," he said.

“This is one of the most horrific cases of intimate partner violence that has been prosecuted by my office," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. "This defendant was found guilty for his crimes that involved physical imprisonment and sexual violence. I hope that this defendant serving maximum period of incarceration provides the victim with justice and allows her to continue to heal. While I understand that it takes a great deal of strength to come forward, I encourage anyone who is a victim of intimate partner violence to ask for help."

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

